Overview

Dr. Shantanu Sinha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Circleville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Berger Health Center in Circleville, OH with other offices in Lancaster, OH and Canal Winchester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.