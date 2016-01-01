Overview

Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Island, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Reddy works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Blue Island, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL, Naperville, IL, Hinsdale, IL and Glen Ellyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.