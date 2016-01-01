Overview

Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.