Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ravula works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dutchtown - Pediatrics in Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dutchtown - Pediatrics
    14225 Highway 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 (225) 647-8511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Overweight
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Overweight

Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fatal Familial Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2022
    I went to Dr. Ravula for probably around 7-8 years as my Primary Care before he went into strictly Sleep Medicine. He is definitely the best physician I have ever had in terms of quality, personality, knowledge, timeliness, willingness to help, etc. He has an amazing bedside manner. He helped me through difficult situations with kindness. You can tell he was meant to be a doctor and heal others. He has a gift. He is so friendly, polite, approachable, and he does not rush you through appointments. He answered any question I had, always, whether by phone, MyChart, or in person - no matter how long it took to explain. He is a patient, kind person and wonderful physician. He is very much missed at OLOL, but if you ever need to see a Sleep Specialist, Dr. Ravula is who you need to see. I promise you that! All in all, he is a knowledgeable, compassionate, knowledgeable physician. I highly recommend Dr. Ravula!
    RV — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1245465541
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravula works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dutchtown - Pediatrics in Prairieville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ravula’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

