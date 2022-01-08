Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD
Overview
Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dutchtown - Pediatrics14225 Highway 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 647-8511
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Ravula for probably around 7-8 years as my Primary Care before he went into strictly Sleep Medicine. He is definitely the best physician I have ever had in terms of quality, personality, knowledge, timeliness, willingness to help, etc. He has an amazing bedside manner. He helped me through difficult situations with kindness. You can tell he was meant to be a doctor and heal others. He has a gift. He is so friendly, polite, approachable, and he does not rush you through appointments. He answered any question I had, always, whether by phone, MyChart, or in person - no matter how long it took to explain. He is a patient, kind person and wonderful physician. He is very much missed at OLOL, but if you ever need to see a Sleep Specialist, Dr. Ravula is who you need to see. I promise you that! All in all, he is a knowledgeable, compassionate, knowledgeable physician. I highly recommend Dr. Ravula!
About Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1245465541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
