Dr. Shanta Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanta Srivastava, MD
Overview
Dr. Shanta Srivastava, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Women's Medical Clinic811 E 11th St Ste 104, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srivastava?
She is an amazing OB. She listens to you never rushes you and explains everything to you. Goes above and beyond for her patients. She has been my OBGYN since 2005. Delivered 3 babies.
About Dr. Shanta Srivastava, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Persian
- 1558393322
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srivastava speaks Hindi and Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.