Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Shanta Srivastava, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Srivastava works at Best Care Obgyn in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Women's Medical Clinic
    811 E 11th St Ste 104, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 985-0793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Shanta Srivastava, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 59 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Persian
    • 1558393322
    Education & Certifications

    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
