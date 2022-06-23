Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korkigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO
Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
ENT Specialists PC25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 220, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 477-7020
Beaumont Hospital-farmington Hills28050 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8000
Clinical Oncology Associates28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 477-7020
- 4 6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-1900
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
My initial visits went smoothly. The Novi office is efficient and well run. I had surgery performed Dr. Korkigian at Beaumont and was skeptical at first going to that facility, BUT it was a good experience for myself and my family during the procedures. After surgery care has been great and I have recommended Dr. Korkgian to my family and friends knowing they will get the best care.
About Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Korkigian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korkigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korkigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korkigian has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korkigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Korkigian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korkigian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korkigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korkigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.