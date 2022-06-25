Overview

Dr. Shanon Sell, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Sell works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.