Overview

Dr. Shanon Jernigan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.