Dr. Shannon Wright, DDS
Dr. Shannon Wright, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rogers, AR.
Aspen Dental3920 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756 Directions (844) 230-1032
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Awesome bedside manner and great staff!!!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1922273481
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.