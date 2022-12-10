See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Shannon Wong, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shannon Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wong works at Austin Eye in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Eye Clinic
    Austin Eye Clinic
11901 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 250-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 10, 2022
    My wife and I have been recent patients of Dr. Wong. Both of us had Premium Lens Replacement surgery in both eyes over the past several weeks, and Dr. Wong performed the YAG LASER Capsulotomy yesterday morning on my eyes. We are both very pleased with the results of the procedures, and Dr. Wong and his staff did an excellent job in setting expectations regarding our treatments.
    Bill — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Shannon Wong, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1497753040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

