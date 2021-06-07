Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedersum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA.
Dr. Wiedersum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary B. Toporcer MD PC252 W Swamp Rd Ste 48, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-9988
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiedersum?
I highly recommend Dr. Wiedersum. We saw her for our daughter’s acne and my yearly body check and I feel we couldn’t have been in better hands. She’s caring, empathetic, and thorough. She follows through with her care and is keen to develop a great dr/patient relationship. This is important as skincare is a lifetime commitment. I have never found exam rooms to be dirty nor medical staff to be unprofessional. They always take their time with you.
About Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013396944
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiedersum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiedersum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiedersum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiedersum works at
Dr. Wiedersum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiedersum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedersum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedersum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedersum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedersum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.