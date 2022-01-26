See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Lima, OH
Overview

Dr. Shannon Wesley, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. 

Dr. Wesley works at Lmh Heart Institute of Northwest Ohio LLC in Lima, OH with other offices in Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lmh Heart Institute of Northwest Ohio LLC
    1003 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 150, Lima, OH 45804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 998-8207
  2. 2
    Lima Memorial Health System Specialty Care
    140 Fox Rd Ste 103 1/2, Van Wert, OH 45891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 232-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lima Memorial Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 26, 2022
    Dr. Wessley is a very compassionate doctor who cares about the patient. She "listens" to all concerns and makes sure the patient is knowledgeable and understands what is going on. Dr. Wessley goes the extra mile to assure all needs are taken care of, even if it means helping a nurse when most other doctors would have stepped aside. I highly recommend Dr. Wessley if you are having colon or rectal issues or just need a colonscopy. She is such an asset to Lima!
    Debbie Guyer — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Shannon Wesley, DO

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225320526
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Wesley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wesley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wesley has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

