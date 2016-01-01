See All Dermatologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Shannon Verma, MD

Dermatology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Shannon Verma, MD is a dermatologist in Dayton, OH. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
5300 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 433-7536
    Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio Inc
    Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio Inc
4244 Indian Ripple Rd Ste 300, Beavercreek, OH 45440
(937) 429-0674
    Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio
    Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio
9000 N Main St Ste 321, Englewood, OH 45415
(937) 836-0500

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Shannon Verma, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1689771933
  • Miami Valley Hospital

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
