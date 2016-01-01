Dr. Shannon Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Verma, MD is a dermatologist in Dayton, OH. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic5300 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-7536
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio Inc4244 Indian Ripple Rd Ste 300, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 429-0674
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio9000 N Main St Ste 321, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 836-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Shannon Verma, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Admitting Hospitals
- Miami Valley Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
