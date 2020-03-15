Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenzuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD is a Pulmonologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Manoj Makhija MD13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 933-0301
-
2
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
-
3
Sunrise Medical Center, Glendale, AZ5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G780, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 314-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is By far the most beneficial pulmonologist for Me. After struggling with COPD for years She has discovered I have Asthma as well as Empehysema and came up with a regiment for Me that made my life manageable and non stressful. Amber and the rest of Her staff are the absolute best and have made the last 5 years better than I ever hoped for.
About Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134118995
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenzuela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenzuela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenzuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valenzuela has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valenzuela speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela.
