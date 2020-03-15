See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD is a Pulmonologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Valenzuela works at Sunrise Medical Associates in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manoj Makhija MD
    13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 933-0301
  2. 2
    Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 865-5555
  3. 3
    Sunrise Medical Center, Glendale, AZ
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G780, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 314-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2020
    She is By far the most beneficial pulmonologist for Me. After struggling with COPD for years She has discovered I have Asthma as well as Empehysema and came up with a regiment for Me that made my life manageable and non stressful. Amber and the rest of Her staff are the absolute best and have made the last 5 years better than I ever hoped for.
    James W Jones — Mar 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD
    About Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134118995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
