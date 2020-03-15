Overview

Dr. Shannon Valenzuela, MD is a Pulmonologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Valenzuela works at Sunrise Medical Associates in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.