Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO is a dermatologist in Columbus, OH. She currently practices at OSU Medical Specialties and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Trotter is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Osu Dermatology East540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 293-1707
2
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio6365 Winchester Blvd Ste A, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 524-4146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124231154
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology and Family Practice
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trotter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Trotter has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.
