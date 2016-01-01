See All Dermatologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO

Dermatology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO is a dermatologist in Columbus, OH. She currently practices at OSU Medical Specialties and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Trotter is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osu Dermatology East
    540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-1707
  2. 2
    Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio
    6365 Winchester Blvd Ste A, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 524-4146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • NGS CoreSource
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1124231154
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Family Practice
Admitting Hospitals
  • Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
