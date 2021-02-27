Dr. Shannon Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN3940 Dupont Cir, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Thomas for about 9 years but had to move out of state recently. I always thought she was an amazing physician but really appreciated her even more when trying to find a new OB/GYN. She is very thorough, listens to her patients and really seems to care about your overall well being.
About Dr. Shannon Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205820636
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
