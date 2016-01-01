Dr. Shannon Smiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Smiley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Smiley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Central Peninsula General Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Smiley works at
Locations
-
1
Katmai Oncology Group3851 Piper St Ste U340, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shannon Smiley, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1891715942
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- State University Of New York Buffalo
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
