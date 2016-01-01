Overview

Dr. Shannon Skinner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Skinner works at Chandler Family Health Center in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.