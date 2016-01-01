Overview

Dr. Shannon Sheu, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.



Dr. Sheu works at Matsuda Dermatology Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.