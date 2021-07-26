Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM
Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Dr. Schnell works at
Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers1850 Westen St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 846-3338
Cumberland Foot & Ankle Centers117 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-2773
Associated Foot and Ankle Clinics Psc1830 Destiny Ln Ste 110, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 846-3338
Shields Family Clinic1030 Brookhaven Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 Directions (270) 846-3338
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Exceptionally excellent. High degree of professionalism and knowledge of the procedure.
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023263712
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.
