Dr. Shannon Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Schmidt, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4811Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cancer Care Neenah100 Theda Clark Medical Plz, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4810Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shannon Schmidt, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033351465
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
