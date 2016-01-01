Overview

Dr. Shannon Schmidt, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Schmidt works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.