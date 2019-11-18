Dr. Radgens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Radgens, DO
Dr. Shannon Radgens, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
Red Cedar Ear Nose Throat & Audiology P.l.l.c.818 W King St Ste 301, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-5211
- Memorial Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He removed a parotid tumor and did a wonderful job, you can’t see scar at all!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Radgens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
