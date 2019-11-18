See All Plastic Surgeons in Owosso, MI
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Radgens, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Radgens works at Red Cedar ENT & Audiology in Owosso, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Red Cedar Ear Nose Throat & Audiology P.l.l.c.
    818 W King St Ste 301, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-5211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Big Ears
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Big Ears
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies

Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Patient Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2019
    He removed a parotid tumor and did a wonderful job, you can’t see scar at all!!!
    — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. Shannon Radgens, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316051949
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
