Dr. Poupalos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Poupalos, MD
Dr. Shannon Poupalos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Buffalo Medical Group325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1465
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a great doctor who cares about my health. She is always there for me when needed.
About Dr. Shannon Poupalos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427317957
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Poupalos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poupalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Poupalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poupalos.
