Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Pitts, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Pitts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Olive Branch, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Parkwood Behavioral Health System8135 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (901) 767-1136
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent rapport and allowance of patient dr relationships, in a changing world where standards have changed in healthcare I found her to be receptive and attentive to me as a individual while maintaining her profession. Excellent wonderful and well balanced. My health improved with having her as a doctor.
About Dr. Shannon Pitts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174702849
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.