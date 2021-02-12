Overview

Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Janesville, WI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Prairie Ridge Health, Sauk Prairie Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, Stoughton Hospital and Upland Hills Health.



Dr. O'Mahar works at SSM Health in Janesville, WI with other offices in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.