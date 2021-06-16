Dr. Shannon Oates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Oates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Oates, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Indiana University Hlth Arnett2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is the Best.... she listens she cares she helps
About Dr. Shannon Oates, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
