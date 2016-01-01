Dr. Shannon McNally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon McNally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon McNally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McNally works at
Locations
-
1
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNally?
About Dr. Shannon McNally, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598771628
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNally works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.