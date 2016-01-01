Overview

Dr. Shannon McNally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. McNally works at Mercy Health in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.