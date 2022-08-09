Dr. McFeaters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM
Overview
Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. McFeaters works at
Locations
Associates In Podiatry180 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 Directions (412) 734-3200
Associates In Podiatry3000 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 881-5580
Associates In Podiatry650 Smithfield St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Directions (412) 734-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit! Both Dr. McPheaters and Judy are good listeners and communicators. I learned good information about the conditions I was seen for, and also was treated for a nail condition. I bought a pair of orthotics and immediately felt improvement in foot alignment. I am happy to have found this office and I highly recommend this team of Dr. McPheaters, Judy and Kelly.
About Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306826771
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital-University Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Allegheny College
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFeaters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFeaters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFeaters works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McFeaters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFeaters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFeaters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFeaters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.