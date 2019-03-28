Dr. Shannon Leveridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leveridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Leveridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Leveridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street.

Locations
Genesis Health Group, Bettendorf OB/GYN865 Lincoln Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 355-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leverage was understanding and kind. I normally have really bad anxiety when I go to the doctor but I felt comfortable in her office. She listened to me and understood what I was saying. She didn't judge me unlike the other doctors I've seen. I would most definitely reccomend her.
About Dr. Shannon Leveridge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962728972
Education & Certifications
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leveridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leveridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leveridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leveridge has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leveridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Leveridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leveridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leveridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leveridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.