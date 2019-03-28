Overview

Dr. Shannon Leveridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street.



Dr. Leveridge works at Genesis Health Group, Bettendorf OB/GYN in Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.