Overview

Dr. Shannon Lensing, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, NE.



Dr. Lensing works at Nebraska Medicine - Bellevue in Bellevue, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.