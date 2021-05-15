Dr. Shannon Kraft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Kraft, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Kraft, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
- 2 3901 Rainbow Blvd Stop 3010, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6701
- 3 3901 Rainbow Blvd # 3010, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6701
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kraft was very patient and thorough to explain the options to improve my speech after I had a paralyzed vocal cord. She listened to my concerns and I felt that we made the decision together on which procedure was right for situation, I also appreciated that she has an office at KU West which is very convenient to my home. Highly recommend Dr. Kraft and her staff.
About Dr. Shannon Kraft, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649333741
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraft has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraft.
