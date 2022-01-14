Dr. Shannon Keating, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keating is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Keating, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Keating, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Keating works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 525, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s a great doctor she takes time out with her patients to answer any questions you have very professional the staff makes you feel happy every time you enter her office thank you’ll very much for your service
About Dr. Shannon Keating, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1447559620
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keating has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keating using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keating works at
