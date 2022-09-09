Dr. Shannon Kearney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Kearney, DO
Dr. Shannon Kearney, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Specialty Physician Associates LLC3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 867-8874Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. Kearney and her staff are the most professional and pleasant people I have ever been to in a Dr.'s office. But more importantly and moreover Dr. Kearney spends the time to do a through & multifaceted personalized evaluation by both verbal discussion and testing. She is an extremely good listener, answers all questions and explains every finding, issue and solutional action plan item completely to make sure you understand it. Never are you made to feel pressured for time. Now I have seen and read a couple negative reviews and I can assure you that these are unfortunately people that are just not happy with anything about life at the time they made the totally inaccurate comments. But rest assured Dr. Kearney and her staff are totally committed to diagnosing, evaluating, and addressing a solution to your issues. And that includes whatever followup is necessary.
- Allergy & Immunology
- Long Island College Hospital
- Lehigh Vly Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kearney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kearney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kearney has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearney.
