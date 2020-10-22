Dr. Shannon Kaneaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaneaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Kaneaster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Kaneaster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Shannon Kyle Kaneaster, MD3705 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 242-6887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and caring doctor and staff is great!
About Dr. Shannon Kaneaster, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275672529
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kaneaster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaneaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaneaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaneaster has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaneaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaneaster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaneaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaneaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaneaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.