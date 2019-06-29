Dr. Shannon Huggins-Puhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggins-Puhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Huggins-Puhalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Huggins-Puhalla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 4628, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-1000
- 2 3 Saint Francis Way Bldg 3, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 367-1199
- 3 9100 Babcock Blvd Ste G600, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-1199
Upmc Passavant Cranberry1 Saint Francis Way, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 720-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Grove City Medical Center
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puhalla is extremely intelligent, as well as responsive to personal needs. At least for breast cancer, she is excellent, and I can't say too many good things.
About Dr. Shannon Huggins-Puhalla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326251299
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
