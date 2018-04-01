See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Albemarle, NC
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shannon Huff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albemarle, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Huff works at SMS Womens Services in Albemarle, NC with other offices in Arden, NC and Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stanly Womens Services
    105 Yadkin St Ste 102, Albemarle, NC 28001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 982-1590
    Pardee OB/GYN Associates, Arden, NC
    2695 Hendersonville Rd Ste 200, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 694-6035
    512 6th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 245-9521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Apr 01, 2018
    Dr. Shannon Huff is one of the best doctors I have ever had. She asks all the "right" questions to gain the big picture of one's health & can uncover what other doctors miss. She is quick to offer solutions, referrals, etc. I highly recommend Dr. Huff to anyone looking for a progressive physician.
    KAK in Lake Lure, NC — Apr 01, 2018
    About Dr. Shannon Huff, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750500245
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • University Mississippi Medical Center
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    • Furman University
