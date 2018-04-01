Overview

Dr. Shannon Huff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albemarle, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Huff works at SMS Womens Services in Albemarle, NC with other offices in Arden, NC and Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.