Dr. Shannon Huff, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Huff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albemarle, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Huff works at
Locations
-
1
Stanly Womens Services105 Yadkin St Ste 102, Albemarle, NC 28001 Directions (704) 982-1590
-
2
Pardee OB/GYN Associates, Arden, NC2695 Hendersonville Rd Ste 200, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 694-6035
-
3
Practice512 6th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (336) 245-9521
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shannon Huff is one of the best doctors I have ever had. She asks all the “right” questions to gain the big picture of one’s health & can uncover what other doctors miss. She is quick to offer solutions, referrals, etc. I highly recommend Dr. Huff to anyone looking for a progressive physician.
About Dr. Shannon Huff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750500245
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Furman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huff has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.