Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Hudson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Hudson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Downtown Medical Office Based Surgery P.c.90 Maiden Ln Rm 300, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 290-9560
Ron Bakal, MD18 E 41st St Fl 1, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 290-9560
I had my first visit with Dr Hudson and was delighted and impressed with her professional, knowledgeable approach. She was kind and open to my questions. She even sat down with me and patiently addressed some of my concerns after our session was finishing up.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
