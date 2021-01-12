Dr. Shannon Howe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Howe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Howe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Howe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Associates2102 N Country Club Rd Ste 3, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 721-5316
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howe?
Primarily, her assistant came in and took my vitals. 5 mins later, came in Dr. Shannon Howe. She was very prompt and arrived on time. She was very kind as she introduced herself as greeted me. I was asked the reason for my visit. We discussed my well being and tests. She took her time and went over all my documentation sent to her from my primary doctor. With clothes on, She performed a physical exam looking at my joints, as well as my skin, tissues and muscles. As she performed my exam, I was asked if I was in any pain or suffer from any discomfort at any time. Afterwards, she discussed her findings and her tentative plan for care to me, as she listens to my view. She was very thorough and explained everything clearly at every step. She gave me options about my care. I was asked if I had any questions about our previous discussion and any thoughts and/or concerns. We collaborated on a plan for self care along with what medications she would prescribed. Very professional and clear.
About Dr. Shannon Howe, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316986094
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howe works at
Dr. Howe has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.