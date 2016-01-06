Dr. Shannon Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Holt, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Holt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1115 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous about visiting an OB/GYN for the 1st time and she made the experience a positive one. She was caring, understanding, and took time to explain everything to me and to answer any questions & concerns I had.
About Dr. Shannon Holt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033153085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
