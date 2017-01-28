Dr. Heitritter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Heitritter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Heitritter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
The Polyclinic904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-2385Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5572
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Heitritter is an excellent doctor - she listens to her patients, carefully considers options for treatment (with patient input), and is super knowledgeable about her specialty (including how it interacts with others). She's busy, and sometimes it might take a little bit to see her, but I really think it's just because she such an excellent doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114994613
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
