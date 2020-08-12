Dr. Shannon Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Hardy, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Fannin7500 Fannin St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 352-2950
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Post Oak4801 Woodway Dr Ste 250E, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 731-5295
Complete Women's Care Center - Cullen Pkwy Ste 1102950 Cullen Blvd Ste 110, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 379-7186
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hardy has been my OBGYN for 5 years and I highly recommend her. She is confident, knowledgeable, and kind. She takes all concerns seriously and is genuine in per approach. I trust her and most importantly, I'm comfortable with her. I promise that becoming her patient will not disappoint.
About Dr. Shannon Hardy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902097181
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch
