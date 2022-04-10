Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from Ohio College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Gilham works at
Locations
-
1
University Hospitals Avon1997 Healthway Dr, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (448) 988-6884
-
2
Lake Health Physician Group Women's Health Specialists4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 918-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gilham is such a beautiful mother figure to me as a patient. She is easy to talk to and I look forward to every appt to address my gynecological needs. I would recommend her to ANY female friend, colleague, or family member.
About Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508074931
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- Ohio College Of Osteopathic Med
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilham works at
Dr. Gilham has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilham.
