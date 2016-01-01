Dr. Shannon Galvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Galvin, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Galvin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shannon Galvin, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med
- U NC Sch Med
- U NC Sch Med
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
