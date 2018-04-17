See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Dr. Fourtner works at UBMD Physicians' Group in Amherst, NY with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Batavia, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University Commons
    1404 Sweet Home Rd Ste 5, Amherst, NY 14228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 323-0170
  2. 2
    The Orthopedic Hospital
    7950 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 435-7427
  3. 3
    Lamb Family Medicine Pllc
    7 EVANS ST, Batavia, NY 14020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 201-7112
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Childrens Hospital
  • Degraff Memorial Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acromegaly and Gigantism

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2018
    We met Dr. Fourtner today for the first time in Albuquerque, NM. Let me just say, I have never met a medical professional as amazing as her! She is knowledgeable, genuine, and super sweet! I am devastated that she is a temp, filling in. I would give anything for her to be my son’s primary Endocrinologist here in New Mexico. Thank you so much for a wonderful experience! Please consider moving here full time!!!
    Lisa Mayhew-Ortiz in Las Cruces New Mexico — Apr 17, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD
    About Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225111651
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • University at Buffalo, State University of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fourtner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fourtner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fourtner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fourtner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fourtner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fourtner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fourtner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

