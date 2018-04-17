Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fourtner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Fourtner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
University Commons1404 Sweet Home Rd Ste 5, Amherst, NY 14228 Directions (716) 323-0170
The Orthopedic Hospital7950 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 435-7427
Lamb Family Medicine Pllc7 EVANS ST, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 201-7112Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
We met Dr. Fourtner today for the first time in Albuquerque, NM. Let me just say, I have never met a medical professional as amazing as her! She is knowledgeable, genuine, and super sweet! I am devastated that she is a temp, filling in. I would give anything for her to be my son’s primary Endocrinologist here in New Mexico. Thank you so much for a wonderful experience! Please consider moving here full time!!!
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
