Dr. Shannon Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Foster, MD is a dermatologist in Missoula, MT. She currently practices at Western Montana Clinic and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Western Montana Clinic2835 Fort Missoula Rd Bldg 3, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 721-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Shannon Foster, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356549406
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
