Overview

Dr. Shannon Floyd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Floyd works at Foot and Ankle Specialist of The Villages in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.