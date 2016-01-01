Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eccles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO
Overview
Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
Dr. Eccles works at
Locations
Dept of Pediatrics94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7598
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1386179083
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
- Pediatrics
