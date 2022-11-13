Dr. Shannon Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Huntsville PC201 Whitesport Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-5353
-
2
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-5353MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I have seen Dr Davis for three surgeries and he has been excellent in his care for me. He never once "pushed" me toward surgery. He takes his time, listens to my concerns and has patiently answered every question I have. He performed a very successful rhinoplasty and turbinectomy on me in 2009. I also had thyroid nodules he was monitoring for growth and cancer for more than ten years and he gave guidelines to determine when I might need surg. The path report showed I had thyroid cancer so we discussed my options and he even had several of his partners consult with him. My thyroidectomy in 2017 was relatively easy but he was very thorough in discussion with the oncologist to determine what was the best treatment for me and he allowed me to make that decision. The clinic staff, nurses, technicians are competent and always friendly. I can get in and out usually within 45 min. Dr. Davis is not arrogant. He is a gifted surgeon and has always been compassionate to me and my wife.
About Dr. Shannon Davis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922052810
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.