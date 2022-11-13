Overview

Dr. Shannon Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Ear, Nose, Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Huntsville, P.C. in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.