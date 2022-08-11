Dr. Shannon Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Cox, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Cox Office1826 E 15th St Ste B, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 728-3407Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
Did eye lid surgery on both eye a year ago. It was a perfect operation
About Dr. Shannon Cox, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952563025
Education & Certifications
- Alabama Ophthalmology Associates
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- St John Health System
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Stye, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.