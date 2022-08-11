See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Shannon Cox, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shannon Cox, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Cox works at The Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cox Office
    1826 E 15th St Ste B, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 728-3407
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye
Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Did eye lid surgery on both eye a year ago. It was a perfect operation
    — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Shannon Cox, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952563025
    Education & Certifications

    • Alabama Ophthalmology Associates
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • St John Health System
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Stye, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

