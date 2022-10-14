Overview

Dr. Shannon Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Champaign Dental Group in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.