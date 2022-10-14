See All Neurosurgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Shannon Clark, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Clark works at Champaign Dental Group in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sentara Neurosciences Center Pain Management
    301 Riverview Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510
    Healthquest
    1080 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Severe Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subthalamic Stimulator Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr Shannon Clark Sentara Neurosurgeon is outstanding. I had the essential tremor and had the non-evasive laser MIR surgery. My hands shook, I couldn't hold a cup of coffee, eat- it spilled everywhere. I am a web designer I couldnt type on the key board. The minute after the surgery, no more shaking. Dr. Clark, is patient, kind, listens, and believes in the patient, she believed in me . I trust her, she is a true professional . It is thanks to Dr Shannon Clark I have my quality of life back. Dr Shannon Clark is the best, Sentara is blessed to have such an outstanding Surgeon that cares about her patients, and most of all thanks to Dr Shannon Clark they get their quality of life back.
    Felix Cruz — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Shannon Clark, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Japanese and Mandarin
    • 1316258569
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

