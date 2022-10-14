Dr. Shannon Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Sentara Neurosciences Center Pain Management301 Riverview Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 252-9140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Healthquest1080 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-8720
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr Shannon Clark Sentara Neurosurgeon is outstanding. I had the essential tremor and had the non-evasive laser MIR surgery. My hands shook, I couldn't hold a cup of coffee, eat- it spilled everywhere. I am a web designer I couldnt type on the key board. The minute after the surgery, no more shaking. Dr. Clark, is patient, kind, listens, and believes in the patient, she believed in me . I trust her, she is a true professional . It is thanks to Dr Shannon Clark I have my quality of life back. Dr Shannon Clark is the best, Sentara is blessed to have such an outstanding Surgeon that cares about her patients, and most of all thanks to Dr Shannon Clark they get their quality of life back.
About Dr. Shannon Clark, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Japanese and Mandarin
- 1316258569
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
